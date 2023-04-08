Keller (1-1) yielded one run on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over San Francisco.

Keller coughed up a run in the second frame but Friday's outing was mostly smooth sailing otherwise. He didn't allow a runner to reach scoring position in any other inning. The 27-year-old righty has allowed three runs through two starts to begin the year but has also registered an unsightly 9:7 K:BB. Keller is projected for a road matchup against the Rangers next week.