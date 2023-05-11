Keller (3-3) got the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings.

Keller was given a quick four run cushion by the second inning and was able to coast through his outing with much cause for concern. His lone blemish came in the second inning after a leadoff walk and two singles plated the only run of the game for the Sox. Keller continued to show struggles with his command after walking at least four batters for the sixth time in eight starts but has generated a bunch of weak contact and has allowed just three home runs so far this season. The 27-year-old will take a 4.31 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 29:32 K:BB over 39.2 innings into his next projected start against the Padres.