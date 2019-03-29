Royals' Brad Keller: Pitches seven shutout frames
Keller (1-0) threw seven shutout innings and posted five strikeouts in a 5-3 victory against the White Sox on Opening Day.
The 23-year-old had a poor spring, posting a 5.40 ERA in five appearances, but Keller looked more like his 2018 form Thursday. As a rookie last season, Keller went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 104.1 innings. Keller probably isn't going to be a strikeout-per-inning guy, but he doesn't give up a lot of home runs, which obviously helps his ERA.
