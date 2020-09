Keller (5-3) threw six shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

Keller was lights out Friday -- only one of the four batters to reach against him got past first base. It was a big bounce-back effort for the righty, who gave up five runs in five innings in his last outing. Keller ends the season with a 2.47 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 54.2 innings in nine starts.