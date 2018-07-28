Keller will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees after his scheduled start Friday was postponed due to rain, Fox Sports reports.

Keller will oppose All-Star Luis Severino in the front end of the twin bill while Heath Fillmyer and CC Sabathia duel in second game. The 23-year-old right-hander has been volatile over his last five outings, covering seven-plus frames on three occasions and failing to reach five innings the other two times.