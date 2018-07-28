Royals' Brad Keller: Pitching Saturday after postponement
Keller will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees after his scheduled start Friday was postponed due to rain, Fox Sports reports.
Keller will oppose All-Star Luis Severino in the front end of the twin bill while Heath Fillmyer and CC Sabathia duel in second game. The 23-year-old right-hander has been volatile over his last five outings, covering seven-plus frames on three occasions and failing to reach five innings the other two times.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Strikes out eight in win over Twins•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Blasted by White Sox•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Takes step back against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Another strong effort•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Seven scoreless against Halos•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Passed over for start this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...