Keller (1-7) got the loss Tuesday after he pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four against the Red Sox.

Keller gave up two runs on a Matt Chapman double in the top of the second and then a third run in the seventh inning after he allowed two batters to reach base to open the seventh frame before exiting, one of which later came around to score. He logged his first quality start since May 16 and sixth overall in 11 outings. Keller now owns a 4.19 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 66.2 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to toe the rubber again Sunday versus the Orioles.