Royals' Brad Keller: Quiets White Sox for sixth win
Keller (6-5) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out five over five innings in a win over the White Sox on Saturday. He did not walk a batter.
Keller wasn't exactly efficient, needing 94 pitches to get through five, but he was effective, with the lone blemish being a solo homered allowed to Nicky Delmonico in the second inning. The bullpen closed things out with four scoreless frames. Keller's 67:40 K:BB this season is ugly, but he's done a good job of keeping the ball in the yard generally (five homers allowed in 100.1 innings). He will go for his fifth win in seven turns next week in Tampa Bay.
