Keller (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Kansas City's affiliate in the Arizona League.
Keller had a chance to kick off an official rehab assignment last week, and he did not have to wait much longer to begin one. Keller's last rehab assignment was paused midway through, so expect the Royals to try their best to avoid a similar outcome.
