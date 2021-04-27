Keller (2-2) secured the win after allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings Monday against the Tigers.

Keller dealt with some traffic on the basepaths, but after giving up one run in the third inning and one in the fourth, he would exit with a 3-2 lead. The 25-year-old has struggled to find consistency through his first five starts, surrendering four or more runs in three of those outings. Keller will have a chance to string two strong starts together Sunday in Minnesota.