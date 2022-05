Keller (1-5) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on 11 hits and three walks over four innings as the Royals fell 10-7 to the Twins. He struck out three.

Facing Minnesota for the second straight start, Keller got tagged for four runs in the first inning alone, including a two-run blast by Jorge Polanco. The right-hander exited after 85 pitches (55 strikes), and Keller will take a 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB through 54.2 innings into his next outing.