Keller didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Twins, giving up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander put together his best outing of the season despite living on the edges of the strike zone, throwing only 56 of 97 pitches for strikes while producing plenty of weak contact. Keller will carry a 3.97 ERA and 63:46 K:BB through 93 innings into his next start Wednesday in Seattle.