Royals' Brad Keller: Seven strong innings in win
Keller (5-5) allowed one run on four hits and two walks across seven innings Monday to earn the win against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
Keller conceded a solo home run to the second batter he faced, but he got in a groove and silenced the visitors for the rest of the evening. He struggled to throw strikes at times, but he invited plenty of weak contact and got timely outs to minimize the damage against him. Keller has taken his lumps at times this season, but he's now delivered three quality starts in his last five outings to bring his ERA to 3.40. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the White Sox.
