Keller didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins, giving up five runs on three hits and four walks over six innings while striking out five.

The 23-year-old does get credit for his second quality start, but this outing was a far cry from his showing against the White Sox five days ago. Keller threw only 52 of 101 pitches for strikes and also plunked Byron Buxton as he struggled to find the strike zone all night. Assuming he stays on schedule, Keller would next take the mound Sunday in Detroit.