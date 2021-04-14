Keller (1-1) earned the win Wednesday versus the Angels. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out five over 5.2 innings.

Keller needed 94 pitches (62 strikes) to get through his outing. The only run against him came on a sixth-inning Jared Walsh double to plate Mike Trout. The 25-year-old Keller took a good step forward after allowing 10 runs across his first two starts. He still carries a 9.58 ERA, 2.42 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 10.1 innings. Keller will look to keep making progress in his next start, scheduled for Monday versus the Rays.