Keller (4-4) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over seven innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out seven.

The right-hander put together his longest start of the year, and only his third quality start in 10 trips to the mound. Keller appears to have turned a corner after his rough beginning to the campaign, and over his last six outings he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 33.2 innings.