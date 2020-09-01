Keller allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings but didn't factor in the decision Monday versus Cleveland.

Keller dueled well with Cleveland starter Shane Bieber, but the former didn't get any run support while he was on the mound. The Royals rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth to get their starter off the hook. The 25-year-old Keller has a 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through 28 innings across five starts. He's allowed one run or fewer in four of his outings. The right-hander will look to stay strong versus the White Sox over the weekend.