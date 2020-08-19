Keller (3-0) allowed three hits over 6.2 scoreless in a win over the Reds in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He struck out five and walked three.

Keller's ERA remains spotless; he's now up to 17.2 scoreless innings on the season. He was locating his slider down Wednesday, took a no-hitter into the sixth and nearly went the distance in this seven-inning game. Keller should probably be picked up in any leagues in which he's still available. The righty lines up for two road starts next week, starting first in St. Louis before an interdivisional matchup against Chicago.