Keller (7-5) picked up the win in Friday's 9-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over eight innings while striking out four.

The rookie finished up August in style, settling down nicely after serving up a leadoff homer to Cedric Mullins to win his third straight decision. Keller posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 37.1 innings over six starts on the month, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.