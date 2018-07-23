Royals' Brad Keller: Strikes out eight in win over Twins
Keller (3-4) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Twins. He struck out eight.
Keller limited baserunners for most of the afternoon, giving up a pair of runs in a fourth-inning rally and another on a solo home run in the eighth. The outing was his second-longest of the season and he notched a new career high in punchouts. Keller struggled to the tune of nine earned runs allowed over 7.1 combined innings in his last two starts, but he's now gone at least seven innings while delivering a quality start in three of his last five. He'll carry a solid 3.20 ERA into next weekend's start against the Yankees.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Blasted by White Sox•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Takes step back against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Another strong effort•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Seven scoreless against Halos•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Passed over for start this week•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Allows three runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...