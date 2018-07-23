Keller (3-4) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Twins. He struck out eight.

Keller limited baserunners for most of the afternoon, giving up a pair of runs in a fourth-inning rally and another on a solo home run in the eighth. The outing was his second-longest of the season and he notched a new career high in punchouts. Keller struggled to the tune of nine earned runs allowed over 7.1 combined innings in his last two starts, but he's now gone at least seven innings while delivering a quality start in three of his last five. He'll carry a solid 3.20 ERA into next weekend's start against the Yankees.