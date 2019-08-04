Keller (7-11) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven through seven innings to take the loss against the Twins on Sunday.

Keller registered 11 swinging strikes and delivered a quality start, but he was out-dueled by Devin Smeltzer and handed the loss. The 24-year-old has improved his control recently, walking only 17 batters in his last 12 starts after allowing 42 free passes in his first 12 starts. Keller has a 3.95 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Keller will make his next start Friday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.