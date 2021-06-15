Keller (6-6) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Tigers after allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings.

Keller has given up at least five runs in back-to-back starts for the first time this season, and he seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late after posting a strong 3.86 ERA across six starts during May. The right-hander owns a 7.75 ERA in three outings this month, and he'll attempt to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for this weekend at home against the Red Sox.