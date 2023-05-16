Keller (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and eight walks over 3.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out two.

Keller nearly walked as many batters as he retired Monday. The free passes have been a major problem for Keller, as he now leads MLB with 40 walks on the season. Amazingly Keller's ERA is 4.36 despite all the walks. However his FIP is 5.39, a career high, suggesting his luck will run out soon if he doesn't locate the zone.