Royals' Brad Keller: Struggles with command
Keller (2-4) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday by giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits. He struck out three and walked four.
Keller allowed only two extra-base hits but once again was all over the place as he threw only 57 strikes of 102 total pitches. The 23-year-old has issued at least three walks in every start since Opening Day and has an ugly 39:32 K:BB. Keller will carry a 4.47 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 52.1 innings into his next start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...