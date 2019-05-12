Keller (2-4) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday by giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Keller allowed only two extra-base hits but once again was all over the place as he threw only 57 strikes of 102 total pitches. The 23-year-old has issued at least three walks in every start since Opening Day and has an ugly 39:32 K:BB. Keller will carry a 4.47 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 52.1 innings into his next start.