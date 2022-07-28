Keller (5-11) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals were downed 4-0 by the Angels, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out five.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Los Angeles cashed two runs, and Keller stuck around until the top of the seventh when he got the hook after serving up a leadoff triple to Brandon Marsh. The right-hander tossed 56 of 90 pitches for strikes as he issued at least three walks for the third time in his last four outings, but Keller still came away with his 10th quality start of the season. He sports a 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 73:40 K:BB through 107.2 innings.