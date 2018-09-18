Royals' Brad Keller: Surrenders four in no-decision
Keller allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings Monday against Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.
Keller gave up a run in the third, a pair in the fourth and one in the seventh prior to exiting with a one-run lead. He tossed 71 of 109 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old had been on a roll prior to Monday's outing, as he'd surrendered two or fewer runs in his previous six starts (1.85 ERA with 29 punchouts over 39 frames). He'll look to get back on track Saturday in Detroit.
