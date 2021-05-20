Keller allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller was knocked around in the outing, as four of the hit eight hits he surrendered went for extra bases. Even so, he avoided a disastrous start by getting timely outs and limiting Milwaukee to only three earned runs. Through nine starts this season, Keller has completed six innings only twice and at least five innings on only five occasions. The end result has been a 6.52 ERA across 38.2 innings. Keller will look to get on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday at Tampa Bay.