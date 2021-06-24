Keller (6-8) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.

Keller was hit hard throughout the outing, as he allowed multiple baserunners in all but one of his five innings of work. He also surrendered two home runs, the first by Aaron Judge in the opening frame followed up by Luke Voit two innings later. Keller is in the midst of a disastrous run on the mound, as he's allowed 21 earned runs across his last 20.1 frames -- spanning four starts. That's increased his ERA on to 6.39 on the campaign.