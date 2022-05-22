Keller (1-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings to take the loss to the Twins on Saturday. He struck out four.

Free passes came back to haunt Keller in the third and sixth innings. Even after this step backward, Keller still has a 3.20 ERA and 1.03 WHIP this season, an improvement driven in large part by a reduction in walk rate to this point. Keller lacks swing-and-miss dominance and the team context is a negative, but he keeps the ball on the ground and is firmly in the streaming territory for fantasy baseball.