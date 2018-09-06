Keller (7-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Indians, allowing three runs (one earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.

The Indians tagged Keller for a season-high 11 hits, though only two went for extra bases, allowing the right-hander to limit the damage. It was an unfortunate result for the 23-year-old righty, as a pair of costly errors and an impressive outing from his counterpart (Corey Kluber) left Keller with his first loss since Aug. 7. He now owns a 1.97 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over his last five starts (32 innings). Next up is a home matchup against the White Sox.