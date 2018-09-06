Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss despite quality effort
Keller (7-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Indians, allowing three runs (one earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.
The Indians tagged Keller for a season-high 11 hits, though only two went for extra bases, allowing the right-hander to limit the damage. It was an unfortunate result for the 23-year-old righty, as a pair of costly errors and an impressive outing from his counterpart (Corey Kluber) left Keller with his first loss since Aug. 7. He now owns a 1.97 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over his last five starts (32 innings). Next up is a home matchup against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Stifles O's for seventh win•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Quiets White Sox for sixth win•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Seven strong innings in win•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Fans nine in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...