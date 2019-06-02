Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss despite quality start
Keller (3-7) coughed up three runs on nine hits Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss to the Rangers.
Keller had danced around some danger early, allowing just one run through four innings despite giving up six hits. He then yielded two more runs in the fifth and escaped further damage with an inning-ending double play. On a positive note, it was Keller's first start of 2019 without issuing a walk. Unfortunately, he still owns an unsightly 54:42 K:BB and 4.50 ERA. Keller will face the White Sox at home Saturday.
