Keller (1-2) allowed one run on five hits in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in 4.1 innings.

Making just his second start of the season, Keller didn't allow any extra-base hits and was able to go 75 pitches deep (45 for strikes) in his longest outing of the year. He now holds a 2.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while holding opponents to a .225 batting average. His next start will be against the A's in Oakland.