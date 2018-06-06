Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss in 1-0 game Tuesday
Keller (1-2) allowed one run on five hits in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, striking out three and walking one in 4.1 innings.
Making just his second start of the season, Keller didn't allow any extra-base hits and was able to go 75 pitches deep (45 for strikes) in his longest outing of the year. He now holds a 2.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while holding opponents to a .225 batting average. His next start will be against the A's in Oakland.
