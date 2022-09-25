Keller (6-14) took the loss Saturday versus the Mariners, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.

Keller got a double play to escape a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, but the Mariners posted three straight one-out hits in the ninth to scrape together the go-ahead run. The Royals couldn't bail Keller out, sending him to his first loss as a reliever in 11 appearances. He's pitched to a 6.46 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB while adding a save and a hold in 15.1 innings out of the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see enough high-leverage chances to make an impact in fantasy.