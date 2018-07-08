Keller allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday.

This was a stumble for Keller after several strong outings. He couldn't find the strike zone consistently, issuing as many free passes as he had in his previous three starts combined, and he wasn't fooling anyone with just four swinging strikes on 89 pitches. The lack of dominance has been a theme throughout Keller's major-league tenure, as he's totaled just 35 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. Next week's start against the White Sox in Chicago will be a good test for the groundballer.