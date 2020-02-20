Royals' Brad Keller: Taking hill Monday
Keller is scheduled to start Monday in the Royals' Cactus League game against the Padres, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
While he makes his first start of the spring, Keller is expected to unveil a curveball, a new pitch he added to his arsenal during the offseason, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Keller is hopeful that the addition of the curveball as a fourth pitch will give him more time to further hone his changeup in side sessions while providing him with another alternative for hitters who prefer sliders over curves. Though he'll essentially be trading out the changeup for the curveball, Keller is still expected to rely heavily on the four-seamer/slider/sinker combination that accounted for 98.6 percent of his overall pitches in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...