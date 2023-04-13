Keller (2-1) earned the win over Texas on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings.

Keller served up a solo homer to Nate Lowe in the first inning, but that was the only time the Rangers got on the board against him. The right-hander completed a season-high 6.2 frames to notch his first quality start of the campaign and also tallied a season-best seven punchouts. Keller has been solid so far in 2023, allowing two or fewer runs in each of his three outings and compiling a 2.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 17 frames.