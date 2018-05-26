Keller will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Rule 5 pick threw 33 pitches in two innings Saturday, so he will have to come back a day early to make the start, meaning it will likely be the equivalent of a bullpen game. His longest outing of the month was a 43-pitch, three-inning appearance on May 11, so expecting much more than three innings out of Keller in this start would be pretty optimistic. Keller has a shot at sticking in the rotation going forward, as Eric Skoglund (elbow) is out indefinitely. The 22-year-old righty has a 2.01 ERA and 13:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings of relief this season.

