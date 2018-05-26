Royals' Brad Keller: To start Wednesday against Twins
Keller will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Rule 5 pick threw 33 pitches in two innings Saturday, so he will have to come back a day early to make the start, meaning it will likely be the equivalent of a bullpen game. His longest outing of the month was a 43-pitch, three-inning appearance on May 11, so expecting much more than three innings out of Keller in this start would be pretty optimistic. Keller has a shot at sticking in the rotation going forward, as Eric Skoglund (elbow) is out indefinitely. The 22-year-old righty has a 2.01 ERA and 13:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings of relief this season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....