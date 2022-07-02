Keller (3-9) allowed five hits and two walk over six scoreless innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Tigers.

Keller sprinkled singles and walks throughout his six innings of work and never faced much of a threat from Detroit's lineup. He hasn't allowed a run in two of his last three starts but he's registered a 4.75 ERA since the start of June. On the year, Keller is sporting a 4.24 ERA with a 56:28 K:BB through 15 starts. The 26-year-old is lined up to start in Houston next week.