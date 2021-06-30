Keller allowed six runs on 10 hits and five walks and failed to strike out a batter over five innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller allowed a season-high 10 hits and five walks and managed to not strike out a batter for the first time since the Royals' season-opener. The Red Sox got to him for runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth. He was actually in line to pick up a win upon exiting in the sixth but the Red Sox wound up re-taking the lead that inning. Keller has given up the most hits (110), third-most walks (42) and has the highest ERA (6.67) and WHIP (1.88) among all qualified pitchers in baseball. The 25-year-old next lines up for a meeting against Minnesota over the weekend. His numbers speak for themselves so use him in your lineup at your own risk.