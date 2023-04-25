Keller did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks over four innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Keller has now lasted just four innings in each of his last two starts. In fact, the right-hander has completed six innings only once across his five appearances this year. The struggling Royals desperately need the 27-year-old to give them more length on a consistent basis, in order to preserve their bullpen. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Twins on the road in his next start.