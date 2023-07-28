Keller's will receive further testing after his right shoulder discomfort returned, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Keller returned from his rehab assignment after his 30 days were up Thursday, but wasn't activated from the IL due to a setback in his recovery. The results of Keller's test will determine how much longer he stays on the shelf, but the fact Keller was unable to keep pitching isn't a good sign. The 28-year-old righty put up a 4.36 ERA and 1.87 WHIP through 43.1 innings before getting injured in May.