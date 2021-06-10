Keller (6-5) took the loss versus the Angels on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

Keller kept the ball in the yard Wednesday, but the 12 baserunners he allowed represented a season high. The right-hander has been inconsistent throughout the year with a 5.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 59:33 K:BB across 61 innings. While he's upped his K/9 to 8.1, his BB/9 of 4.3 and HR/9 of 1.2 are also elevated compared to a 2.8 BB/9 and 0.3 HR/9 from last year. He also carries a .363 BABIP and 4.61 FIP, so some of Keller's struggles can be pinned on bad luck. He'll line up for a start versus Detroit next week.