Keller (5-10) gave up four earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one over four innings to take the loss in 7-3 defeat to the Rays on Friday.

It was a bizarre night for Keller who was bothered by liquid draining from his nose. Beginning in the fourth inning, he pitched with a thick roll of gauze hanging from his left nostril and struggled with his control. Keller issued two free passes in the frame before Yandy Diaz made Keller pay for his lack of control by hitting a bases-clearing three-RBI double. The 26-year-old right-hander carries an undesirable 68:37 K:BB into his next expected start Wednesday against the Angels.