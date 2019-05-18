Keller (2-5) was charged with the loss Friday at Angel Stadium, surrendering four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three.

It turned into quite the sloppy outing for Keller who continues to struggle with command issues. The right-hander has allowed more walks than any other pitcher this year with 37 in all. Up next, he'll look to improve upon a 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 42:37 K:BB ratio in a unfavorable matchup against the Yankees.