Keller (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Keller threw only 50 of his 88 pitches for strikes as he struggled with his command, though he was able to hold Minnesota to just two runs. The 27-year-old had a 3.7 BB/9 last season, and the four walks Sunday aren't a good indication he'll be much better in that regard during 2023. The right-hander is tentatively slated to next take the mound Friday in San Francisco.