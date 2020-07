Keller (not injury related) will begin the season on the injured list, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

A positive COVID-19 test prevented Keller from arriving at camp until Friday, and he's not expected to be quite in game shape for the start of the year. It remains to be seen when the Royals expect him to make his debut. They'll need a fifth starter on July 28 against the Tigers, but it sounds as though Keller may not be ready to take the mound by that point.