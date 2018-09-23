Royals' Brad Keller: Wins final start of season
Keller (9-6) picked up the win Sunday against the Tigers, lasting seven innings and giving up just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out a pair. The start will be his final one of the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Keller retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a short rally to start the fourth inning. A double-play cut that rally short after just one run, and he remained out of serious trouble for the remainder of the outing. He'll finish the season with an excellent 3.08 ERA in 140.1 innings, an excellent return for a Rule 5 draft pick.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Gets win in quality start•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss despite quality effort•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Stifles O's for seventh win•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Quiets White Sox for sixth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...