Keller (9-6) picked up the win Sunday against the Tigers, lasting seven innings and giving up just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out a pair. The start will be his final one of the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Keller retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a short rally to start the fourth inning. A double-play cut that rally short after just one run, and he remained out of serious trouble for the remainder of the outing. He'll finish the season with an excellent 3.08 ERA in 140.1 innings, an excellent return for a Rule 5 draft pick.