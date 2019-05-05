Royals' Brad Keller: Works around five walks
Keller allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Sunday.
Walks have been an issue all year for Keller. He tied a season high with five free passes Sunday, two of which came around to score. However, Keller was able to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard other than that. Despite a league-leading 28 walks, Keller owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 47.1 innings this year, but he seems to be playing with fire, posting a 5.3 BB/9. His next scheduled start is Saturday at home against the Phillies.
