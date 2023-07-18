Keller (shoulder) retired just one batter and allowed six earned runs on four hits and three walks in his latest rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Omaha.

Keller has now made six appearances for Omaha, but he may not be any closer to being activated from the 15-day injured list than when he first started the assignment June 28. He's been roughed up in each of his last three outings, recording five outs in total during that span while surrendering 13 runs (11 earned) on seven hits and eight walks. Though Keller had been a member of the Kansas City rotation prior to landing on the IL on May 19 with right shoulder impingement syndrome, he may be ticketed for the bullpen once he's reinstated. He's worked in relief in four of his six rehab appearances, including each of the last three.