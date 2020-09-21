Keller (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the loss against Milwaukee.

For most of the afternoon, Keller had a fine outing, unless Daniel Vogelbach was at the dish. He coughed up two homers to the lefty slugger, one in the first inning and another in the sixth, accounting for all five of Milwaukee's runs. The 25-year-old's ERA jumped from 2.06 to 2.77 across 48.2 innings this season. Keller will make his final start of the season Friday at home against Detroit.