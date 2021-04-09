Keller (0-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks across 3.1 innings while striking out three, taking the loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Keller's struggles continue from opening day, allowing 10 runs in 4.2 innings in two starts. In addition, his command isn't there right now, walking five batters during that stretch. The 25-year-old got shelled Thursday, surrendering home runs to Yermin Mercedes and Yoan Moncada in the first inning. Keller will try to get back on track in his next start against the Angels.